Lakewood house fire closes Route 88

LAKEWOOD — An overnight fire closed off Route 88 for the Tuesday morning commute.

Fire broke out early Tuesday, forcing 10 residents of the home along the road also known as Ocean Avenue to evacuate, according to the Lakewood Scoop . Lakewood Police have not yet responded to a message.

Video posted by the Lakewood News Network showed heavy flames coming out from a back door of the home.

The American Red Cross New Jersey Region said it responded to the fire to assist with temporary shelter, clothing, and other necessities.

The road was closed between Route 9 (Madison Avenue) and New Hampshire Avenue in Lakewood as firefighters remained at the scene.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ .