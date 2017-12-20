Lakewood bus driver was drunk during road rage, cops say

LAKEWOOD — A bus driver with 20 kids onboard was drunk when an officer observed him involved in a road rage incident Wednesday morning, according to police.

The driver, 54-year-old Angel Colon, of Toms River, was pulled over around 8:30 on Wednesday. Officers reported smelling alcohol on his breath. He also was described by responding officers as having slurred speech and bloodshot eyes.

Colon was charged with driving under the influence and endangering the welfare of a child. Lakewood police said Colon was in custody and was awaiting transport to the Ocean County Jail.

Lt. Gregory Staffordsmith told New Jersey 101.5 that the bus was owned by Jay's Bus Service, the same company that owned a bus seen on video appearing to not stop for train tracks and speeding. The Lakewood-based bus company also owned a bus seen last year on video driving aggressively with a FedEx truck.

Jay's Bus Service declined to comment when reached by New Jersey 101.5 on Wednesday afternoon.

