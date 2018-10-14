Ku Klux Klan fliers found in Cherry Hill neighborhood, police say

CHERRY HILL — Fliers attributed to the Ku Klux Klan were left inside plastic bags in a South Jersey neighborhood, prompting a police investigation into yet another racist incident in New Jersey.

The messages were found in the Old Orchard section of Cherry Hill early Saturday morning, according to police.

Police told 6 ABC Action News they took around 30 fliers off lawns around the neighborhood. The news station reported the fliers had the logo of the Loyal White Knights, although it was blurred out in video showing the fliers inside the bags which also contained grains of rice.

“This type of hatred and bigotry will not be tolerated in our town. We will investigate this matter until we identify the individuals responsible and will prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law," Mayor Chuck Cahn said in a statement.

There have been a string of racist and anti-Semitic incidents around the state:

Anti-Semitic, racist and political messages were found spray painted on a wall at Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School last weekend

Swastikas and other racist messages were spray painted twice on to the home, political sign and the street in front of a supporter of Rep. Josh Gottheimer's re-election

A swastika was found on a path in a development in Lakewood

Anti-Semitic language and symbols were spray painted into a tree and pavement near the Marlboro Jewish Center

Cherry Hill police asked anyone who has surveillance video that may have captured the fliers being distributed or additional information to call 856-488-7828.

