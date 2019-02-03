Krispy Kreme has conversation doughnuts for your NJ Valentine

Krispy Kreme has upped the classic "conversation hearts" game this February by offering iced doughnuts with Valentine appropriate messages. Phrases on the limited run baked goods include "Call me" "all the feels," and "BFF."

They are being sold through Valentine's Day, next Thursday, at the Jersey City location . The doughnut shop opened at 95 Christopher Columbus Drive near the Grove Street PATH station, two years ago.

On its Facebook page, the Jersey City shop said the yellow one has cake batter filling, the pink is cream-filled, the green has chocolate cream filling, and the purple has raspberry filling.

New Jersey also has a Krispy Kreme store in Collingswood at 1170 Haddon Avenue. No word on whether they are also offering the Valentine hearts conversation doughnuts.

A development agreement was reached a few years ago to open six shops in Bergen and Hudson counties, over a several-year span.

Last month, NJ food blog BoozyBurbs pointed to a East Rutherford location as the next possible Krispy Kreme location for North Jersey.

The doughnut conversation hearts arrived as the original candy conversation hearts are off store shelves for a year, as a casualty of the Necco company closing last summer and selling the SweetHearts brand to Spangler Candy Company .

