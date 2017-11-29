Know someone unfit to drive? How to report them in NJ

While New Jersey does not re-test adult drivers, the state does have a process to have dangerous drivers taken off the road.

Serious concerns about an individual’s driving skills can be reported by anyone to the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission’s Medical Review Unit.

Mairin Bellack, a spokeswoman for the MVC, said if someone is worried about a driver’s ability to safely operate a motor vehicle — whether that individual has dementia, diabetes, they can’t turn their neck, they have sleep apnea, epilepsy or has any other serious condition — the concerned citizen can send the Medical Review Unit a letter spelling out their concerns with as much information about the driver as possible.

She said if a determination is made that the driver may present a danger to themselves and others, they will be sent a letter and instructions to go to their doctor to get a check-up and specific tests.

“That package could require a vision test, a road test, a written test, a medical checkup, reporting of medical conditions, and that information is then sent back to the Medical Review Unit.”

Bellack said in order to report a potentially dangerous driver, you must provide information about yourself because anonymous letters cannot be accepted.

She also noted if a driver gets a notice from the Medical Review Unit and is directed to see their doctor, they should not ignore the notification.

“If they do ignore it, a second package will go out stating they must comply with the letter or they would risk losing their license or having it suspended.”

She noted once the Medical Review Unit gets back the medical testing information, a decision will be reached about the individual in question.

“It could restrict driving privileges, revoke driving privileges or a combination of the above.”

Bellack pointed out if a person’s driving privileges are taken away, the decision is not final.

“Motorists can appeal the administrative action by submitting a written hearing request and they’ll go through a hearing."

She stressed the MVC does not discriminate against anyone because of their age.

“We look at all medical conditions and we do have a very open avenue that any motorist or a concerned family member or doctor has means to report an individual.”

She stressed “any individual, no matter how old they are, can have a medical condition that will restrict their driving privileges.”

You contact the New Jersey MVC Medical Review Unit by mail at:

Medical Review Unit

NJMVC, P.O. Box 173

Trenton, NJ 08666-0173

You can also call the Medical Review Unit at 609-292-7500.

Additional information is available on the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission website

