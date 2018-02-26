Know him? Mystery man with unusual tattoo in NJ hospital

PARAMUS — A unresponsive man with an unusual tattoo is currently at NewBridge Medical Center, and state police are hoping someone can help them identify him.

The man was admitted to the hospital on Jan. 29 and was "unresponsive" at the time, according to police. He is believed to be in his late 20s, with dirty blonde hair and hazel or gray eyes. Police say he is approximately 5 feet and 8 inches tall, and weighs around 130 pounds.

Police hope his tattoo will help someone identify him. The tattoo says "NAIVASHA" — the name of a town in Kenya, though it's not clear if that's its intended meaning. Police are asking anyone with information about the man to contact Detectice Joel Trella at 609-203-7294.

Contact reporter Adam Hochron at 609-353-5326 or Adam.Hochron@townsquaremedia.com