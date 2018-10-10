Know about insurance fraud in NJ? Here’s how to report it

Insurance fraud is a big problem in New Jersey and the nation.

Acting state Insurance Fraud Prosecutor Tracy Thompson says insurance fraud is being fought at the federal, state and county level but "we need the help of the community to be vigilant and to report this activity wherever they see it."

"It runs the spectrum of auto, workers' comp, disability benefits, annuities. But also in the health care industry," she said. "Nationally, the estimates are $80 billion in fraudulent claims submitted annually, with New Jersey having some of the highest insurance rates across the nation. You can just imagine that the numbers are staggering."

She says all of us can help by checking our documents, safeguarding our identity and "by guarding against unsolicited acts, when people knock on their door or mail them literature, trying to solicit their business."

Thompson said higher premiums to cover fraud losses hurt individuals and businesses.

A new website, NJInsuranceFraud.org , is meant simplify the process of reporting insurance fraud.

Joe Cutter is the afternoon news anchor on New Jersey 101.5