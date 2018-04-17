Know a veteran? 7,000 jobs available to them in Atlantic City

The New Jersey Casino Control Commission will partner with the American Legion and the State Parole Board to hold a veterans job fair in Atlantic City on Thursday.

Commission Chairman James Plousis says it will be a great opportunity for vets, offering a total of 7,000 full and part time positions.

"We have all of the seven existing casinos and the two new casinos that are on the drawing board will be here as well," he said.

The job fair will be open to all veterans and their spouses.

"There is no question that Atlantic City is on a comeback and they are betting on a vet. Things are on a roll here and this is part of that process where they are looking for the best and the brightest, and they want to hire our local heroes."

Plousis also says this is an "all hands on deck" effort by the casino industry in Atlantic City.

"We have some resume review for them, we have some interview coaching people here as well. So it is a full gamut of services and we are confident that a lot of good veterans will be landing some very nice positions in Atlantic City."

The job fair will be at Casino Commission offices at 1325 Boardwalk from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.

"We have ample free parking outside and walk-ins are welcome," Plousis said.

Anyone interested in attending can pre-register on the Casino Commission's website at www.njccc.gov/vets.

