Knights of Columbus NJ standing up for our Troops

Five years ago, the Knights of Columbus in New Jersey decided to do something to help members of our armed forces stationed in the Garden State.

Realizing that during the Christmas holiday, many enlisted men and women stationed at the Joint Base McGuire - Dix - Lakehurst, Naval Weapons Station Earle and the Coast Guard stations in Point Pleasant and Sandy Hook can't make it home for Christmas.

So far, the group has helped more than 200 military members get home for Christmas morning. You can help them raise the money to increase that number this year and every year going forward by visiting their donation page HERE .

