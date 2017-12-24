Knife-wielding man injured in Jackson police shooting

JaysonPhotography/Thinkstock

JACKSON — Police responding to a possible hostage situation on Saturday shot a man they say was holding a knife in a “threatening manner.”

Travis Van Pelt, 22, was shot at least one time by an officer at the home on Laurel Avenue Saturday night, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office. In addition to Van Pelt, police say they also found other people at the home. There was no word from the prosecutor’s office about the condition of the peoplem or their relation to Van Pelt, who lived at the home.

Van Pelt was taken to a local hospital, where the prosecutor’s office said he was listed in stable condition as of Sunday morning.

The incident is being investigated by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit with assistance from the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department CSI Unit. The Jackson Township Department is cooperating with the investigation, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The prosecutor’s office is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Det. Lindsay Woodfield at 732-929-2027.

More From New Jersey 101.5

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Contact reporter Adam Hochron at 609-359-5326 or Adam.Hochron@townsquaremedia.com