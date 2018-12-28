Kmart closing in Toms River in 2019

A former retail powerhouse's long goodbye continues into the new year.

Sears this week announced plans to close an additional 80 Sears and Kmart stores in March.

One of them includes the Kmart on Highway 37 in Toms River.

The company already had announced the closure of more than 260 stores, or a third of its locations, since it filed for bankruptcy this fall.

Among those already slated for closure is the Sears in Howell, which began putting up its liquidations signs this month. The company also jettisoned its stores in Deptford, Middletown, and Glassboro this year.

The Garden State has a 11 Sears and 12 Kmart stores left. Sears also operates a handful of auto centers and hardware stores.