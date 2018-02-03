ROSELLE — A three-alarm fire Saturday morning may have displaced the residents of dozens of apartments.

NBC New York reported the fire started in an oven about 6:45 a.m. After spreading through the kitchen, the fire ignited the entire roof of the three-story building on Third Avenue.

Some residents had to be rescued from balconies, according to News 12 New Jersey .

Most of the residents got out on their own after an alarm went off, Fire Chief Paul Mucha told ABC 7 Eyewitness News .

Firefighters also had to battle icy temperatures in the teens.

Red Cross New Jersey helped displaced residents find temporary shelter.

