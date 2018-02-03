Kitchen fire destroys apartment building in Roselle
ROSELLE — A three-alarm fire Saturday morning may have displaced the residents of dozens of apartments.
NBC New York reported the fire started in an oven about 6:45 a.m. After spreading through the kitchen, the fire ignited the entire roof of the three-story building on Third Avenue.
Some residents had to be rescued from balconies, according to News 12 New Jersey.
Most of the residents got out on their own after an alarm went off, Fire Chief Paul Mucha told ABC 7 Eyewitness News.
Firefighters also had to battle icy temperatures in the teens.
Red Cross New Jersey helped displaced residents find temporary shelter.
