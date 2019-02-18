Kinderhook reforms, debuts new CD

If you were clubbing in the 70's or 80's you've probably seen Kinderhook Creek somewhere in one of the many bars in New Jersey. They were a huge country rock band, who not only played clubs, but shared the stage with such acts as; The Byrds, Alabama, Dickey Betts, Joan Jett, New Riders of the Purple Sage, and Poco. Now they're back as "Kinderhook," with a new CD and release party, this Sunday Feb 17 at McLoones Supper Club in Asbury Park.

Actually, Kinderhook has been quietly reunited for the past 6 years, recapturing their old fan base and acquiring many new ones.

"It's never too late" smiled Andy Fediw, bass player/vocals and one of the three original members still with the now 6 piece band. "It's something we've talked about for a while. We were finally able to put all the pieces together."

"Having our CD release party in Asbury Park is perfect," says drummer Craig Barry who's also an original. "We played so many shows at the shore, in many ways the shore was our home base back in the day."

I could go along with that, having seen them in many of those places. Here are some places you can see the band:

March 9 Bernie's Hillside Lounge - Chester NJ

March 23 Opening for the Commander Cody Band at Vasa Park - Budd Lake, NJ

May 18 Roxy & Dukes Roadhouse - Dunellen, NJ

June 1 The Lizzie Rose Music Room - Tuckerton, NJ

July 28 Shippen Manor - Oxford, NJ

August 4 Parker Press Park - Woodbridge, NJ

More from New Jersey 101.5: