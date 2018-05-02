This is one of my favorites: As the weather gets warmer and you have some bananas or apples on the counter, fruit flies will show up regardless of how clean your kitchen is. To get rid of them, fill a bowl with apple cider vinegar and liquid dish soap. The fruit flies will be attracted to the vinegar (I don’t know why) and the soap kills them. No more fruit flies!

Ron Chapple/ThinkStock

Ever accidentally text the wrong person? If you’re quick, you can delete it. As soon as possible after sending it, switch your phone to Airplane mode. The message won’t be sent and you can delete it. Problem solved.

kazoka30/Thinkstock

Now that the weather is getting better, here is a beer drinking life hack. If you have warm beer, wet a paper towel and wrap it around the bottle. Put it in the freezer for 15 minutes and you’ll have a cold beer.

