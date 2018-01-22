Contact Us
Killer cop Seidle hurt at being called killer cop

By Jeff Deminski January 22, 2018 2:28 PM
Dino Flammia/Townsquare Media
Dino Flammia/Townsquare Media

I couldn’t decide if I wanted to laugh or vomit reading Philip Seidle’s jailhouse writing in the Asbury Park Press. This is the guy who murdered his wife in cold blood right in front of his 7 year old daughter, firing round after round into wife Tamara’s body as she sat helpless in her car. To make matters worse, he finished her off in full view of Neptune and Asbury Park police who never fired a shot.

He now lives in isolation housed in a maximum security cell at New Jersey State Prison. Writing his thoughts out for the Asbury Park Press with a “flex pen”, a special pen that cannot be used as a weapon, he claims he doesn’t remember the killing.

“I just think I had a mental breakdown. I just – because of all the stress that I was under and the anger that I had, I just blacked out that day.”

He denies ever having abused his wife prior to the murder, something that was long talked about. He clearly feels like the real victim in all this. Seidle wrote that he hates being referred to as a “killer cop.”

“It is true I killed and I was a police officer.” But Seidle says that term is “unnecessary” and that it “feels a bit like an attempt to disparage me.”

Really Seidle? You know what else in unnecessary? Murdering your wife.

It was one of New Jersey’s most infamous crimes and one that then Acting Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni and I had a battle of words over regarding the police response. I have never accepted, and never will, that there wasn’t something more the responding officers could have tried to do to stop Seidle. Hearing this later chapter in this sad tale, that Philip Seidle feels his good name has been besmirched, makes me realize just how entitled this killer cop feels.

Filed Under: | | Category: Deminski & Doyle | Talking About ...

New Jersey 101.5 FM