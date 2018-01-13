Contact Us
Make My Homepage

Killer babysitter from Toms River thinks her punishment is too harsh

By Townsquare Staff January 13, 2018 5:13 PM
(AP Photo/The Star-Ledger, Patti Sapone, Pool)
(AP Photo/The Star-Ledger, Patti Sapone, Pool)

A Toms River babysitter convicted of shaking an infant to death in 2012 thinks her 15-year prison sentence is excessive.

A panel of appellate judges, however, rejected her appeal this month.

Fourteen-month-old Mason Hess died in August 2012 four days after Michelle Heale called 911 to report that the boy was having trouble breathing.

Heale said she believed the boy had been choking on applesauce. In an effort to help him, she said she threw him over her shoulder and patted his back. She said the boy’s head seemed to snap and go limp.

Doctors who examined the child, however, found no signs of choking. An autopsy of the child’s brain found injuries that suggested that the boy had been repeatedly shaken.

Heale had twins a several months older than Mason, who she was watching as a favor to his parents, who were her and her husband’s neighbors and friends.

Baby Sitter Shaken Baby
In this Tuesday, March, 17, 2015, photo, Kellie Hess, mother of victim, 14-month-old Mason Hess, testifies during the murdertrial of Michelle Heale. (AP Photo/The Star-Ledger, Patti Sapone, Pool)

A Monmouth County jury acquitted Heale of murder but convicted her of first-degree aggravated manslaughter and second-degree child endangerment.

At Heale’s sentencing in 2015, Mason’s father said Heale deserved to die for what she did.

She was sentenced to 15 years for the most serious offense, of which she must serve at least 85 percent before she is eligible for parole.

Heale appealed the sentencing and her convictions, arguing among, other points, “egregious prosecutorial misconduct” and that she was denied a fair trial because the victim’s parents were allowed to sit too close to the jury.

Her appeal also argued that the prosecutor’s closing arguments to the jury improperly referred to God when she stated, “How in God’s name do you know where it happened? How in God’s name …?”

The appellate decision on Jan. 3 says the prosecutor “did not overstep the bounds of a fair closing argument,” and that the judges found no improper conduct by the victim’s parents or any evidence that Heale did not receive a fair trial or that the judge did not hand down a reasonable sentence.

The earliest that Heale can be let out of prison is Jan. 15, 2028.

More From New Jersey 101.5

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

 

Contact reporter Adam Hochron at 609-359-5326 or Adam.Hochron@townsquaremedia.com

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: | | | Category: New Jersey News

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM