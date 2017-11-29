Kill more deer, save more lives

Seriously, every year we hear about collisions on New Jersey's roadways costing some New Jersey motorists more than money for repairs. In some cases, it's a life lost to an unfortunate collision with NJ's resident pests, deer. Another New Jersey man lost his life after colliding with a deer crossing a roadway last Friday.

Enough is enough. There are approximately 26,000 car collisions with deer annually in our state. It seems that hunting season is not doing enough to curb the population. It's time for the Division of Fish and Wildlife to step up their game. How many more lives have to be lost or cars totaled before we realize that there are simply too many deer in New Jersey?

It's nice that the deer are plentiful for hunters during the season. But it's time to make the hunt more challenging by dramatically reducing the population of deer. Perhaps poison traps placed strategically away from roadways to draw the deer away and to their end?

Just thinking out loud, but I am sick and tired of reading about fatalities that could be prevented if we did more as a state to control the population of deer. And if car collisions and death aren't enough for drastic action, how about the spread of Lyme disease? Don't think Lyme is a serious enough issue? Think again.

