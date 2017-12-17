Kids, print out your Santa tracking coloring page here

Every year on Christmas Eve, we go live to Bob Williams in the New Jersey 101.5 Santa Tracking Station. This year, kids can follow along by coloring in where Santa has been spotted on this Santa tracking coloring map.

Just print out the above picture and be listening for the reports during the Big Joe Christmas Eve Spectacular, Dec. 24, from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Big Joe will be playing everyone's favorite Christmas Classics and taking your requests and dedications. Call 1-800-283-1015 or tweet your requests @nj1015 using #request.

Plus: Big Joe will read The Night Before Christmas in front of a roaring fireplace. It’s all presented on your radio with limited interruption. Enjoy the night with your family and friends. Merry Christmas from “the big guy” and Santa too!

