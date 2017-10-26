HOWELL — A single count of animal cruelty has been filed against an assistant who allegedly took a family's dog home after a veterinarian decided not to put it down as agreed.

Dr. George Menez, the former owner of Briarwood Veterinary Hospital in Howell, admitted to the dog's former owner, Keri Levy, that he never euthanized 15-year-old miniature pinscher Cesar after he was diagnosed with Cushing's Disease. Menez has said he wanted to save the dog.

Monmouth County SPCA Executive Director Ross Licitra said a vet tech, whose name was not disclosed, was Cesar's legal owner.

"She took it upon herself to take somebody else's property," Licitra said. "She had full cardinal knowledge of the fact that the animal was ill."

Briarwood Veterinary Center in Howell (Adam Hochron, Townsquare Media NJ)

Licitra said that in the months she had Cesar, his health continued to fail, and she could not produce proof of taking the dog to a doctor for care.

After Levy received an anonymous phone call that Cesar was alive, Levy called Briarwood’s new lead veterinarian, Dr. Maureen Kubisz who had the vet tech return Cesar. Levy said he had lost 10 pounds bones that were deteriorating.

"His body was eating his muscle mass. He was blind. A slew of things wrong with him,” Levy said earlier.

Kubisz said it was best for Cesar to be put down — this time, for real..

Licitra said the charge was reached after discussions with the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. He did not know if additional charges will be brought against the vet tech or Menez.