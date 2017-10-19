Kearny teen dead a day before being reported missing, police say

NEWARK — Newark Police said a Kearny teen was dead one day before he was reported missing.

Kearny Police posted a photo of Angel Gonzalez, 14, on their Facebook page Monday afternoon and said he was reported missing by his family on Oct. 9. In a second post, police announced that Gonzalez had been found "unresponsive" in Newark and later died at a hospital.

His identity was confirmed by the Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office but a cause of death has not been determined.

Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose in a statement said that Gonzalez's body was found on Oct. 8 in back of the Hilton Hotel near Newark Penn Station, a day before his family reported him missing. Ambrose said there was no indication he was murdered and there was no sign of trauma, according to the report.

A GoFundMe page created to help pay for his funeral expenses described Gonzalez as "a loving, funny, smart young man who was full of life."

Two other missing teens in New Jersey were reported to have been found safe on Wednesday.

Gloucester Township Police said Allison Wade, 14, of that municipality was located safe but did not disclose any additional details. Toms River Police said Antonella Marino, 13, was found safe in Ohio but did not release any other information.

