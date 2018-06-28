Kearny High School counselor croons on last day

New Jersey is the same state that brought you the vocal stylings of Bob Magnuson . He's the principal at Oxford Central Elementary who made a habit of singing parody songs in the recorded school closing announcements sent to parents' phones. He turned Billy Joel's 'Piano Man', Ozzy Osbourne's 'Crazy Train' and even Peter Gabriel's 'Solsbury Hill' into masterpieces of a different kind.

Now we have a new educator on the scene who picks up where Magnuson left off. On the last day of school at Kearny High School, counselor Dorian Fasciano was challenged. Someone put her up to using her great voice to do a special last-day-of-school rendition of Etta James' 'At Last.' The result is epic. The principal loved it and posted it on Facebook where it's been viewed over 35,000 times. Kudos to Dorian Fasciano for ending the school year in style!