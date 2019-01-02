Kanye West and great food — #SpeakingPodcast

Did you miss Jay, Jessica and me LIVE on Facebook recording an episode of our Speaking Podcast? If so you're in luck! The 91st episode of #Speaking is now available!

We recorded this episode and then dropped it on Facebook for you to interact with us and yes, we're planning on doing it again soon!

The conversation as you can imagine covers every aspect of life in the Garden State and Jay and I trying to communicate as best we can with our millennial co-host. Yes, there's a little bit of back and forth about Kanye West ( @ye on Twitter) and food.

I can tell you that the conversation is beyond just three hosts on a mic, it's an interactive conversation and as you've come to enjoy from the radio broadcast, you'll feel like you're in the room with us.

Remember, don't just download this episode, subscribe! It's free and you won't miss a conversation.

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea . The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: