Kanye West and Bill Spadea… Besties?!

While I think fighting over politics on Twitter is toxic and stupid, my colleague and friend Bill Spadea does it relentlessly and constantly. I'm amazed that he hasn't had a nervous breakdown from it all, but he seems to love it. Good for him!

We learned Monday morning that Kanye West follows Bill on Twitter . Kanye, or Ye as he likes to be called, has 28.7 million followers. Like most ultra cool celebrity types, he himself follows very few, 70 (at the time of writing this) to be exact. Bill Spadea is one of them! I wouldn't follow Bill to his car if he promised me $1,000, but having Kanye West follow you on Twitter, that's amazing! Hats off to our morning show host, Bill Spadea.

