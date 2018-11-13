K9 injured, shots fired in Mantoloking incident

MANTOLOKING — Shots were fired at an Ocean County home on Monday afternoon but the details of what happened remain unclear.

The incident on Barnegat Lane in Mantoloking drew a large police response that remained on the scene into the evening.

An Ocean County Sheriff's Department K9 was injured but the dog was not shot, according to Sheriff Mike Mastronardy, who said the dog was being treated at the Red Bank Veterinary Hospital. The sheriff said one of his department's officers was injured and released from an area hospital.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said more information would be released on Tuesday but said there was no risk to nearby residents. He did not disclose the nature of the shooting.

NBC 4 New York reported a person was fatally shot in the incident, citing unnamed police sources.

Law enforcement sources told ABC 7 Eyewitness News the incident began as a domestic incident that started in neighboring Bay Head. Video showed investigators looking for evidence in a sandy backyard.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ .

More from New Jersey 101.5: