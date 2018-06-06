TRENTON — Crews will be along several New Jersey highways on Thursday as part of an evacuation drill.

No lanes will be closed but workers will bring cones, barrels and message boards to the sides of the roads as if they had to create contra lanes to allow all lanes on a highway to flow in the same direction.

Drivers can expect to see an increased local and state police presence during the drill.

The affected roads on Thursday will be:

Atlantic City Expressway (entire length from Atlantic City to Washington Township)

(entire length from Atlantic City to Washington Township) Garden State Parkway (mile post 0 in Lower Township to mile post 38 in Egg Harbor)

(mile post 0 in Lower Township to mile post 38 in Egg Harbor) Route 195 (mile post 6 in Robbinsville to about mile post 34 in Wall)

(mile post 6 in Robbinsville to about mile post 34 in Wall) Route 72 (mile post 13.8 in Barnegat to approximately mile post 29 in Ship Bottom)

(mile post 13.8 in Barnegat to approximately mile post 29 in Ship Bottom) Route 47 (mile post 16 to 21 in Dennis, and approximately mile post 32 to 35 in Maurice River

(mile post 16 to 21 in Dennis, and approximately mile post 32 to 35 in Maurice River Route 347 (mile post 0 in Dennis to about mile post 9 in Maurice River)