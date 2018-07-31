July ends and August begins with more unsettled weather for NJ

Welcome to the final day of July 2018! The month started off ferocious hot, and will finish somewhat damp. However, I promise there will be some bright spots in the "unsettled" forecast through the rest of the week — you might squeeze out some decent beach weather, after all!

Tuesday is starting off fairly comfortable, with most temperatures between 65 and 70 degrees. Humidity levels will remain elevated, but manageable, throughout the day. With a stationary front parked just south of New Jersey, we'll once again see a few showers bubbling up into South Jersey, just like Monday. Tuesday's temperatures will be similar to Monday's too, topping out in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

By Tuesday evening , the aforementioned stationary front will begin charging northward as a warm front. That will probably drive a more widespread round of showers and thunderstorms into New Jersey, spreading from south to north. As humidity bumps up overnight, it will not only become muggy and more uncomfortable, but we'll also add the threat for pockets of heavy rain and localized flooding to the forecast. Low temperatures will only fall into the lower 70s Wednesday morning .

A chance for thunderstorms will continue Wednesday , with a few stronger cells possible during the afternoon hours. The Storm Prediction Center has drawn northern and western New Jersey into the "Marginal Risk" category for severe weather. Despite the potential for storms, I think we'll also see some solid breaks of sun Wednesday. It's going to be a very warm and very humid (even tropical) day, with most high temperatures reaching into the mid to upper 80s.

Forecast resolution and overall confidence gets muddy for Thursday and Friday . Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible at any time — if I had to guess, Friday looks like the wetter and stormier day for now. Otherwise, you'll find partly sunny skies both days, with high temps between 85 and 90 degrees.

During the summertime, we're always looking ahead to the weekend. And there's a good chance we'll enjoy drier, sunnier weather for the first weekend of August. There are two important "buts" to that statement, though:

1.) An isolated shower is still possible either day, especially Saturday.

2.) It's going to get hot, with widespread 90s possible by Sunday (luckily with lower humidity).

So again, no 'washout' days in the forecast, but plenty of showers, thunderstorms, and tropical humidity on the way through the first few days of August. Stay cool and stay dry!

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.