July 9th is a significant day in New Jersey history

This is a special day in New Jersey history, both for the state and the industry in which I work.

On July 9th in 1908, according to the book, “On This Day In New Jersey History,” New Jersey’s first radio broadcast occurred, originating from Newark. As you might expect, the first voices heard were politicians: Newark mayor Jacob Haussling and New Jersey governor J. Franklin Fort.

Fort had been a justice of the New Jersey State Supreme Court before being elected governor. Haussling’s story is a little sadder; he was elected mayor of Newark four times, but after he was defeated in 1914, he fell into a depression and committed suicide at the age of 66.

