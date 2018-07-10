July 10th in New Jersey history — Nature blows up a North Jersey town

Getty Images

One of the biggest disasters in New Jersey history happened on July 10th, 1926. A bolt of lightning struck the Lake Denmark Naval Ammunition Storage Depot in Rockaway Township, part of the Picatinny Arsenal.

What ensued was a massive explosion when over 600,000 tons of explosives detonated. Everything within 3,000 feet was vaporized and the explosion leveled buildings a half a mile away and resulted in almost two dozen deaths. According to Gawker, the monetary value of the damage would be $631 million in today’s dollars, and debris was found over 20 miles away. Twenty-one reportedly died. As a result, a government oversight board was formed to coordinate the transportation and storage of explosives was formed.

More from New Jersey 101.5

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: New Jersey history, Newsletter, Picatinny arsenal, Rockaway
Categories: Deminski & Doyle, Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top