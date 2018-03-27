Judi reveals her secret anxiety

If you are a listener of ours, you know that I suffer from various niggling anxieties. Some of them are pretty common ones, and others I believe are specific to me and my particular brand of craziness. Once every three months I take a drive into New York City for a medical visit. I love NYC. I’m a former resident of NYC. I’m a former NYC radio host. But I hate what I have to do to get there. And get back. And I hate it every time. Herewith, my NY-induced anxiety. Come along for my anxiety-laden exit from the big Apple.

More from New Jersey 101.5 :