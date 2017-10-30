Judi — Let’s make it illegal for humans to interact with each other

My advice for young people beginning their careers is simple and sage: Don’t talk to people or interact with them in any way. Because you never know how your interactions will come back to haunt you.

Try to pursue careers that involve animals or inanimate objects ONLY. That way, you can be assured that A) you will never offend them (objects can't be offended or “assaulted”)

or B) if you do offend them, they can’t tweet about it (animals can’t tweet — yet).

Whether or not you think Kevin Spacey should be forgiven for his alleged transgression, you gotta admit, this is getting dull. Let’s just make it illegal to interact with other people in any way because you never know what will come back to haunt you in the future.

What we have here is a new party game called “let me scan through my history and see if anyone did anything inappropriate to me, especially if they have a prominent career that could possibly be threatened by my exposure of it!” Makes a GREAT Christmas Gift!

This sexual assault witch-hunt has got to stop. Can you PLEASE deal with your “stuff” in private? The old-fashioned way? With family, friends, clergy or a psychotherapist? In the case of Kevin Spacey’s accuser, if he has nothing else to offer but this story (and he says he does not), what is the point of putting his thoughts out there “on the shoulders” of the avalanche of Harvey Weinstein accusations?

Reportedly, Rapp made this story clear and detailed it in an article several years ago in the magazine The Advocate without naming names. Why was it important to name names now?

I can’t think of any other reason except to fuel his own ambitions, maybe get his name trending on Twitter a little or to just to jump in on the fun and frivolity of accusing people of sexual assault. Oh yeah and to perhaps ruin a stellar career.

