Judi Franco’s DIY painted wood floor — Before and Almost

I couldn’t believe how many people were interested in my wood floor remodel. Many of us about homes in the 80s and 90s we’re stuck with that hideous builders grade wood flooring and don’t know what to do about it now.

It’s so expensive to have professionally refinished. I thought, why not paint?

In order to test out my painting idea, I decided to try a small dressing area of my bathroom that had this aforementioned hideous wood floor. I had heard about this paint called breakthrough by PPG and it was nearly impossible to find.

Their website revealed that GN paints in Lakewood carried it and a quick call to the very accommodating owner there, Eli, got me a gallon. This paint is like none other you’ve ever used. It will cover anything.

The downside is it dries very quickly so you have to work in very small sections. But it dries rockhard very quickly you can walk on it in shoes by the next day and it cures to a beautiful finish. This was the answer I was looking for.

So you wanted before and after’s. But all I have so far are before and almost‘s. Because I do need to fill spaces between wood planks and throw down one more coat of breakthrough.

In the pictures you can see that the closet has one coat of the paint, and the rest of the floor has two. But you can see how dramatic the change is. I can’t wait till it’s finished so I can reveal my beautiful new bathroom floor!

