Jon Stewart to perform Sunday in Red Bank

RED BANK — Comedian Jon Stewart will be returning to the stage this month as part of a fundraiser for the Count Basie Center for the Arts.

Stewart will be interviewed and answer questions from the audience on Sunday, June 17 for an 8 p.m. show.

An actor in several movies, and most recently the host of The Daily Show, Stewart is a New Jersey native. He also bought a farm with his wife in Monmouth County, which will be used as an animal rescue facility.

'We're honored that Jon is lending his support to the County Basie Theater," said Adam Philipson, President and CEO of the center. "Proceeds from this evening will go directly towards construction of our new center. It's impossible to express how much this means to us."

Formerly known as the Count Basie Theater, the organization is working to raise $26 million to expand it into a larger facility. Tickets for the event will range in price from $75 to $250, with a limit of four tickets per household.

