Jon Bramnick opens up on Murphy, marijuana

When Jon Bramnick is not doing politics or practicing law, he's on stage performing stand up comedy throughout New Jersey. This Thursday the Assembly Republican leader will be opening for Mike Marino's "Make American Italian Again" show at Joey Harrison's River House. So when Bramnick called in I had to ask him about Governor Phil Murphy.

He said, "He's a big spender. He's got a lot of money to spend, but it's your money. If he'd put his hand in his own pocket I wouldn't have a problem." As for legalized marijuana, "I think the legislature is going to come in this summer and pass marijuana. I'm not a fan but I definitely think it's going to be legal." How much funnier will Bramnick be when marijuana is legal? He jokes, "We're going to give it out free as soon as you come in." Soon there will be a 2 joint minimum just to see his show:) For tickets to see Mike click here.

