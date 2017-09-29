Jon Bon Jovi drops $19M on new Manhattan home

Never fear folks, just because Bon Jovi is having a hard time selling his Charles Street apartment in Manhattan and had to lower the price to $15.95 million, (from $17.5 million) doesn't mean that he can't upgrade to the next one anyway. You know how it is.

A palace fit for one of the wealthiest rock stars in the world, his new digs have just under 4,000 square feet, according to Trulia. It also has four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms, with direct access via an elevator — natch. You need your privacy, right? With floor-to-ceiling windows, the space has stunning views of downtown Manhattan and the Hudson River, as well as oak hardwood floors and a 44-square-foot balcony.

The master suite has a massive walk-in closet, a marble tub that looks out onto the city below and heated floors, according to a blog on Trulia's real estate website.

Located in the Greenwich Lane condominium project, the apartment's high-end amenities include a 25-meter swimming pool, a fitness center, a 21-seat movie theater, steam rooms, a golf simulator, a children’s playroom and a garden.

This is obviously the stuff that dreams are made of. A dreamworthy Manhattan condo...but I figure hey, I'll take sloppy seconds. If he can't manage to dump the old one I'd be happy to take it off his hands. Heck I'd even live in that playroom!

