Join Spadea’s live conversation on Facebook every Tuesday!

Did you miss the conversation with me on Facebook?

We covered everything from the affordability crisis to self defense laws in New Jersey. I appreciate that several thousand people took some time out of their day to check out the video and want to thank those of you who joined the conversation.

Looking forward to joining you again next Tuesday at 10am! If you missed today's conversation...here ya go!

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea . The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: