Contact Us
Make My Homepage

Join Big Joe Henry for The Big Gig at The Stone Pony

By Big Joe Henry January 14, 2018 11:10 AM

The Stone PonyJoin me Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at The Stone Pony in Asbury Park for The Big Gig, Lakehouse Music Academy’s weekend of live music performances. The event runs all weekend but I will be there Saturday enjoying this incredible event.

The Big Gig is a live performance event that takes place at the end of every semester. Come on out and support students of all ages from the Lakehouse Music Academy who’ve spent the semester learning their instruments and practicing their music. After months of rehearsal, students from their Cadets, Get Started, Core, and Adult Night sessions jam out some of their favorite tunes on stage.

Lakehouse Music Academy is a progressive music school, featuring group performances and individual lessons. Their program is committed to the development of comprehensive musicianship for every student, at every level, at every age. The academy is housed in the Lakehouse Music Building, under the same roof as two world-class recording studios, a music store, rehearsal rooms and many notable music industry professionals.

This is a FREE, all ages event. Come on out and help support youth music opportunities in Asbury Park and the surrounding communities. I can’t wait and I’ll see you there!

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: | | | | Category: Big Joe Henry Show | Entertainment | Talking About ... | Weekends

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM