Join Big Joe Henry for The Big Gig at The Stone Pony

Join me Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at The Stone Pony in Asbury Park for The Big Gig, Lakehouse Music Academy’s weekend of live music performances. The event runs all weekend but I will be there Saturday enjoying this incredible event.

The Big Gig is a live performance event that takes place at the end of every semester. Come on out and support students of all ages from the Lakehouse Music Academy who’ve spent the semester learning their instruments and practicing their music. After months of rehearsal, students from their Cadets, Get Started, Core, and Adult Night sessions jam out some of their favorite tunes on stage.

Lakehouse Music Academy is a progressive music school, featuring group performances and individual lessons. Their program is committed to the development of comprehensive musicianship for every student, at every level, at every age. The academy is housed in the Lakehouse Music Building, under the same roof as two world-class recording studios, a music store, rehearsal rooms and many notable music industry professionals.

This is a FREE, all ages event. Come on out and help support youth music opportunities in Asbury Park and the surrounding communities. I can’t wait and I’ll see you there!