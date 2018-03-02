One of the biggest events in New Jersey deserves the biggest host. Join Big Joe Henry Sunday, March 4, 2018 for the Belmar/Lake Como St. Patrick’s Day Parade. We'll kick off the festivities with a live broadcast at one of the best Irish pubs on the Jersey Shore, the Celtic Cottage in West Long Branch.

Stop by the pub for a pint and a true Irish breakfast as Big Joe plays Jersey’s favorite hits from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. Then we will load up the Big Yellow Van and head on over to the parade route as seen below.

Check back on Sunday to see all the pictures from the whole day. It's always a great day celebrating our Irish roots!

Video from last year's breakfast broadcast at the Celtic Cottage: