Contact Us
Make My Homepage

Join Big Joe Henry for the 5th annual Knights of Columbus Comedy Show

By Big Joe Henry December 31, 2017 11:41 AM
Big Joe - Townquare Media
Big Joe – Townquare Media

Join Big Joe Saturday Jan. 13, 2018 as he hosts a great night of comedy at Our Lady of Lourdes in Whitehouse Station. The night will feature nationally know professional comedians and of course Big Joe will get in on the fun with some stand-up of his own.

The cost is $45 and includes the show, beer and wine, and an all you can eat dinner buffet. Proceeds will go to funding various Knights of Columbus charities such as S.H.I.P, Arc of Hunterdon County, Midland School, and Starfish of Hunterdon County.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the buffet dinner and the show will start at 8 p.m. Come on out and have some fun while supporting local charities!

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: | | | | Category: Big Joe Henry Show | Entertainment | Talking About ... | Weekends

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM