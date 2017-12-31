Big Joe – Townquare Media

Join Big Joe Saturday Jan. 13, 2018 as he hosts a great night of comedy at Our Lady of Lourdes in Whitehouse Station. The night will feature nationally know professional comedians and of course Big Joe will get in on the fun with some stand-up of his own.

The cost is $45 and includes the show, beer and wine, and an all you can eat dinner buffet. Proceeds will go to funding various Knights of Columbus charities such as S.H.I.P, Arc of Hunterdon County, Midland School, and Starfish of Hunterdon County.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the buffet dinner and the show will start at 8 p.m. Come on out and have some fun while supporting local charities!