Join Big Joe Henry for the 20th annual Christmas Eve Spectacular

By Chris Eannucci December 24, 2017 4:00 PM

The tradition continues Sunday night from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. It’s the 20th Annual Big Joe Christmas Eve Spectacular. Enjoy the night with your family and friends while Big Joe plays your Christmas requests and dedications.

Throughout the show Big Joe will go live to Bob Williams in the New Jersey 101.5 Santa Tracking Station as he tracks Santa’s progress from the North Pole to the great Garden State. Do you have your coloring page printed out and ready to go kids? You can follow along by coloring in Santa’s progress on our Santa Tracking Coloring Page.

Plus, Big Joe will read The Night Before Christmas in front of a roaring fireplace. It’s all presented on your radio with limited interruption.

Call in your Christmas requests to 800-283-1015 starting at 5 p.m or tweet them @NJ1015 using #request. We hope you enjoy the night with your family and friends. Merry Christmas from “the big guy” – and Santa too!

