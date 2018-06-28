Joe V and Kylie became mermaids last night — See the photos

Jared Milian, makeup artist extraordinaire, stopped by the radio station to turn Joe Votruba and Kylie Moore into mermaids, or mermen or mer-beings. I chronicled the transformation photographically. This was done in advance of the Fourth Annual Mermaid Promenade in Asbury Park, which is this Saturday, June 30th.

The Promenade is held right on the boardwalk, and is quite a blast. It’s like a big, mermaid themed party with women and men decked out like all manner of sea creatures. You can look for photos of this year’s bash early next week. Here are the pictures of Kylie Moore-maid and Joe Vo-Tuna:

See more from Jared Milian here and here.

