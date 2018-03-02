Jim Florentine talks Louis CK allegations, #MeToo movement

If you're fed up with social media, you've got to check out Jim Florentine's new book 'Everybody's Awful (Except You)'. The comedian who hails from Marlboro breaks down the madness of Twitter trolls, Facebook freaks, and Instagram exhibitionists.

Florentine, a guest on the Steve Trevelise show also broke down the #metoo movement as well as his thoughts on comedian Louis CK who he guest starred with on the "Louie" show. Louis has just started resurfacing after his admission of sexual misconduct. Five women talked about how he liked to masturbate in front of them. Florentine joked that if CK ever did anything toward him he "would do it, I need the acting credit".

As for the whole #metoo movement Florentine's thoughts on that can be heard in the video above.

