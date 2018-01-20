Jets WR Anderson arrested in Florida on slew of charges

SUNRISE, Fla.— New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson faces a slew of charges in Florida, including threatening a police officer’s family and saying he would rape the officer’s wife.

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

A Sunrise police report shows the 24-year-old Anderson was stopped early Friday in a sport utility vehicle after it ran two red lights and was swerving while traveling about 105 mph (170 kph) in a 45 mph zone.

After he was stopped, police say he made the threats and then boasted about how much money he has. Jail records show Anderson faces nine charges, including threatening harm to a public servant, resisting arrest and traffic violations.

The records don’t list an attorney for Anderson.

“This is a pending legal matter and we will have no further comments,” the Jets said in a statement.

The NFL is also aware of the situation and league spokesman Brian McCarthy said “we will be looking into this matter.”

This is the latest legal trouble for Anderson, a 2011 graduate of South Plantation High School. He was arrested in May and charged with resisting arrest and obstruction of justice after sparring with officials who asked him to leave a Miami music festival. Anderson’s next scheduled court date for that incident is on March 19.

The league is also investigating that incident, and Anderson could face punishment from the NFL under its conduct policy.

Anderson set career highs with 63 catches, 941 yards receiving and seven touchdowns in his second season with the Jets. He was a bright spot in the team’s 5-11 season and appeared on his way to a 1,000-yard campaign until quarterback Josh McCown went down with a broken left hand in Week 14.

Anderson went undrafted out of Temple in 2016 and signed with New York as a free agent. He made the opening day roster with an outstanding training camp and finished with 42 catches for 587 yards and two TDs. Anderson flourished in the Jets’ offense this season, establishing himself as one of the top young speed receivers in the league.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed)