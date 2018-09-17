Jets vs. Browns predictions for Sept. 20 — Fluffy’s Football Forecast

My dog Fluffy has been forecasting football for the last three years, and this week he's starting with the Thursday night game between the New York Jets (who are 1-1) and Cleveland Browns (who are 0-1-1 — which is actually their best start since 2004).

This is yet another chance for the national television audience to see Jets quarterback Sam Darnold, who was already showcased on the first Monday night game, when the Jets beat the Detroit Lions.

Here's how it works: We place a bowl of food in front of each team's mini-helmet and whatever bowl Fluffy picks is the predicted winner.

