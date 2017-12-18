Jersey’s worst Christmas songs according to listeners

Flu begins to creep up on us this time of year. So do Christmas songs. Before you know it, you're infected. You're humming some vapid Chipmunks song you hate just because your brain became infected through repetition. Everywhere you go, you're hearing holiday music. Only not all of it is good. Unfortunately there's no vaccine for bad music.

So we asked our listeners to pick their personal most hated Christmas tune. Here's what they came up with. See if you agree.

The hour started off with a few shockers and a few predictable ones.

Both Sean and later Haylee called in to say the theme from The Grinch turned their stomachs. This was the first time I had ever heard of anyone on the planet not liking that song. Living in Jersey I was also shocked to hear Jim call in to say Bruce Springsteen's version of "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town" was revolting. Weirder yet, he likes Bruce, just hates that song. More predictably Dennis called in to denounce Christmas Shoes, a song so schmaltzy and depressing it has been forever banned on New Jersey 101.5. Also Cliff called to say he despised Alvin & The Chipmunks' Christmas Song. If it wasn't Cliff, it would have been a million others.

From there we heard Paul and Bill both having no love for "Little Drummer Boy", and I have to agree with them. Pa rum pum pum pum. Try harder to come up with some actual words.

Donnie can't stand "Dance Of The Sugar Plum Fairy" and made a passionate case for how it reminds him of horror music, like envisioning a hundred Chuckie dolls coming to life, or what an insane person might be hearing in his head as they rock back and forth maniacally in a corner.

Jason made sure the political correctness police were well represented by calling in "Baby It's Cold Outside" as his most hated Christmas song. And yes, you already guessed it, because to him it represents sexual aggression and date rape. Can we all meet somewhere after the show to set the world record for largest group eye roll?

Hunter's least favorite, okay most hated, Christmas song is "Frosty The Snowman".

Vinnie called to say "Christmas Wrapping" by The Waitresses was the one he couldn't stand.

Finally Alyssa said the most dreadful Christmas song of all time is "Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer". If you consider who was driving that sleigh you could argue this song is a public service reminder about the dangers of elderly drivers in the Garden State. I don't think Alyssa cared.

