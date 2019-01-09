Jersey’s Rook Coffee donating Jan. 14 sales at 11 stores to charity

LONG BRANCH —Whether you're a devoted Rook Coffee fan or you've never before seen the New Jersey franchise's black crow logo, Monday is a special day to buy a cup or bag of beans from the chain.

Jan. 14 sales from all 11 Rook locations and their website are being donated, with proceeds split among three Shore area nonprofits. It's the first-ever Rook Gives.

The new charitable initiative is being celebrated on the company’s ninth birthday. Rook will contribute 100 percent of profits and donations to The Ashley Lauren Foundation , The Friends of the Monmouth County Child Advocacy Center (MCCAC) and The Tigger House Foundation .

Rook Coffee is donating 1 day sales at 11 NJ stores (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media)

In a news release, Rook Coffee co-founder Holly Migliaccio said “supporting our community has always been a top priority at Rook." In its nine years, Rook Coffee has donated more than $1 million to local charities and organizations.

To determine beneficiaries of the first Rook Gives, the independent chain announced the initiative in fall 2018. Dozens of applications were submitted and 60 Rook staff members cast their votes to help make the decision.

The growing franchise has 11 Monmouth County locations, which are all taking part in the one-day charity event. A first Ocean County location has been under construction in Point Pleasant. Rook rep, Marc Hindman said in an email, "Point is coming along (very) soon. Be on the look out for that news as well."

To celebrate the Day of Giving, Rook will offer a one-day-only exclusive coffee: Peru, one of its most popular limited releases. The organic coffee will be available for purchase by the cup and by the bag. Additionally, exclusive Rook Gives T-shirts and stickers will be available while supplies last.

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day. Email

More from NJ 101.5: