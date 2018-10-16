Jersey’s favorite horror flicks

Some college courses are more creative than others. Several years ago a Rutgers professor had students studying the theological nuances of Bruce Springsteen lyrics. Now psychiatry students at Rutgers RWJ Medical School will be watching over 30 horror movies and identifying which disorders the characters have. Give me Hannibal Lecter! I think that's an easy one!

Read more about this strange take on a medical course here .

Meanwhile, what perfect timing for a course involving horror films. We're close to Halloween, the houses are decorated and a gloomy chill is in the air. Why limit the fun to just college students? We asked our listeners to tell us their favorite horror flicks. Here are just a few.

The Exorcist

The Oscar winning classic from 1973 always comes up. Fun fact: Mercedes McCambridge sued Warner Brothers for credit as the demon's voice. Director William Friedkin once said at first McCambridge didn't want a credit saying she preferred the audience to believe the voice was Regan's.

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

2005 movie about a lawyer taking on a negligent homicide case involving a priest performing an exorcism on a young girl.

Rosemary's Baby

I suppose if you like a horror movie with absolutely no pay-off this is your pick. A movie about a demon baby where they never show the baby as a demon. Personally the only thing scary about this movie is that I gave two hours of my life for nothing.

Looking for something less predictable? Here are a couple movies I never even heard of but sounded pretty awesome the way listeners described them.

The Fourth Kind

Remember Close Encounters Of The Third Kind? Well the fourth kind is an actual abduction. That's what this flick is about. A psychiatrist works with patients to unlock suppressed memories.

The Poughkeepsie Tapes

Investigators uncover hundreds of tapes showing a serial killer's work. And yes, there's a twist at the end.

Okay, I'm sorry, I know this is subjective but I still say my personal pick is scarier than anything that was called in. So I'm stopping the list here and offering my own. The all-time most frightening movie ever made is the original Night Of The Living Dead. There was nothing else like it at the time. Some say it was the first movie with true gore. Low budget, bad sound, poorly acted for the most part, but there was something so relentlessly horrifying about the dead coming back to life and feasting on the living.

More from New Jersey 101.5 :