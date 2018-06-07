Jersey Shore stars desperately try to escape drunken cab ride

The Jersey Shore is back!

Yup, THAT Jersey Shore. Angelina Pivarnick is also back on the show after 8 years. And some members of the cast are not thrilled.

According to my friend Angelina, who joined me on the radio Thursday, the tension among the cast is real. She's embroiled in a battle with JWoww that actually might lead to her ouster from the house.

That tension definitely not made better after the drunken cab ride which resulted in an unwanted smell in that car. Yes, it's gross and it happened. And she was agreeable to speak with me about it on the show this morning.

So how's that for a break from politics and taxes?!?

