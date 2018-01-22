Jersey Shore’s most anticipated 2018 restaurant openings
Foodies of New Jersey will definitely be happy in 2018 because some of the restaurants opening up this year look irresistible.
Are you hungry yet? Good,’ cause I am starving, so let’s go!
Take a look at some of the local highlights from NJ.com and take your pick.
Modine
Opening: Celebrated on January 5th
Where: 601 Mattison Ave, Asbury Park
Contact: (732) 893-5300
Website: ModineAsbury.com
Get ready for some good old southern food “with a modern flair.” They have a fried chicken recipe that took six months to prepare. Comfort food anyone?
Proven Poke Co.
Opening: Opened today, January 22nd.
Where: 644 Cookman Ave., Asbury Park
Contact: (732) 455-5969
Website: ProvenPokeCo.com
Best known for this Hawaiian raw fish — pronounced po-kay — that gives you multiple options in a bowl. Start with white or brown rice, greens, zucchini noodles or nachos, pick a protein, and choose your additional toppings including scallions, Sriracha aioli or chili ginger just to name a few.
Farmly
Opening: May 2018 with plans for more locations in the future
Where: Sea Girt, New Jersey
Contact/Website: Under construction
Chef/Owner of Asbury park’s The Bonney Road, James Avery, is bringing a family-friendly fast-casual spot offering meals to go. Think of a Boston Market, but with restaurant-quality food.
For the full list of NJ.com’s new restaurant openings, click here.
More From New Jersey 101.5:
Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on
Leave a Comment