Jersey Shore’s most anticipated 2018 restaurant openings

Foodies of New Jersey will definitely be happy in 2018 because some of the restaurants opening up this year look irresistible.

Are you hungry yet? Good,’ cause I am starving, so let’s go!

Take a look at some of the local highlights from NJ.com and take your pick.

Modine

Opening: Celebrated on January 5th

Where: 601 Mattison Ave, Asbury Park

Contact: (732) 893-5300

Website: ModineAsbury.com

Get ready for some good old southern food “with a modern flair.” They have a fried chicken recipe that took six months to prepare. Comfort food anyone?

Proven Poke Co.

Opening: Opened today, January 22nd.

Where: 644 Cookman Ave., Asbury Park

Contact: (732) 455-5969

Website: ProvenPokeCo.com

Best known for this Hawaiian raw fish — pronounced po-kay — that gives you multiple options in a bowl. Start with white or brown rice, greens, zucchini noodles or nachos, pick a protein, and choose your additional toppings including scallions, Sriracha aioli or chili ginger just to name a few.

Farmly

Opening: May 2018 with plans for more locations in the future

Where: Sea Girt, New Jersey

Contact/Website: Under construction

Chef/Owner of Asbury park’s The Bonney Road, James Avery, is bringing a family-friendly fast-casual spot offering meals to go. Think of a Boston Market, but with restaurant-quality food.

For the full list of NJ.com’s new restaurant openings, click here.

