Jersey Shore’s most anticipated 2018 restaurant openings

By Nicole Murray January 22, 2018 4:20 PM
Thinkstock
Thinkstock

Foodies of New Jersey will definitely be happy in 2018 because some of the restaurants opening up this year look irresistible.

Are you hungry yet? Good,’ cause I am starving, so let’s go!

Take a look at some of the local highlights from NJ.com and take your pick.

Modine
Opening: Celebrated on January 5th
Where: 601 Mattison Ave, Asbury Park
Contact: (732) 893-5300
Website: ModineAsbury.com

Get ready for some good old southern food “with a modern flair.” They have a fried chicken recipe that took six months to prepare. Comfort food anyone?

Proven Poke Co.
Opening: Opened today, January 22nd.
Where: 644 Cookman Ave., Asbury Park
Contact: (732) 455-5969
Website: ProvenPokeCo.com

Best known for this Hawaiian raw fish — pronounced po-kay — that gives you multiple options in a bowl. Start with white or brown rice, greens, zucchini noodles or nachos, pick a protein, and choose your additional toppings including scallions, Sriracha aioli or chili ginger just to name a few.

Farmly
Opening: May 2018 with plans for more locations in the future
Where: Sea Girt, New Jersey
Contact/Website: Under construction

Chef/Owner of Asbury park’s The Bonney Road, James Avery, is bringing a family-friendly fast-casual spot offering meals to go. Think of a Boston Market, but with restaurant-quality food.

For the full list of NJ.com’s new restaurant openings, click here.

