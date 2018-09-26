Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, September 26, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 76° - 84°
Winds From the South
11 - 18 mph (Gust 25 mph)
9 - 16 knots (Gust 22 knots)
Waves 3 - 5 feet
Rip Current Risk Moderate
Ocean Temperature 69° - 74°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
Sunrise/Sunset 6:54am - 6:53pm
UV Index 6 (High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Wed 9:10a		 Low
Wed 3:40p		 High
Wed 9:29p		 Low
Thu 3:50a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 8:44a		 Low
Wed 3:04p		 High
Wed 9:03p		 Low
Thu 3:14a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 8:58a		 Low
Wed 3:16p		 High
Wed 9:17p		 Low
Thu 3:26a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 8:40a		 Low
Wed 3:08p		 High
Wed 8:59p		 Low
Thu 3:18a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Wed 7:19a		 High
Wed 12:50p		 Low
Wed 7:45p		 High
Thu 1:09a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Wed 9:03a		 Low
Wed 3:31p		 High
Wed 9:23p		 Low
Thu 3:42a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Wed 6:53a		 High
Wed 11:57a		 Low
Wed 7:19p		 High
Thu 12:16a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Wed 9:58a		 Low
Wed 4:02p		 High
Wed 10:12p		 Low
Thu 4:16a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 8:51a		 Low
Wed 3:02p		 High
Wed 9:08p		 Low
Thu 3:14a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Wed 9:27a		 Low
Wed 3:27p		 High
Wed 9:46p		 Low
Thu 3:42a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 8:56a		 Low
Wed 3:08p		 High
Wed 9:14p		 Low
Thu 3:22a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Wed 9:58a		 Low
Wed 4:04p		 High
Wed 10:19p		 Low
Thu 4:17a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning. A slight chance of showers early this morning. A slight chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt after midnight, then becoming N 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

THU: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of rain.

THU NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of rain.

FRI NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of rain in the evening.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

