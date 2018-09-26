Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, September 26, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 76° - 84° Winds From the South

11 - 18 mph (Gust 25 mph)

9 - 16 knots (Gust 22 knots) Waves 3 - 5 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 69° - 74°

(Normal 67° - 72°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:54am - 6:53pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 9:10a Low

Wed 3:40p High

Wed 9:29p Low

Thu 3:50a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:44a Low

Wed 3:04p High

Wed 9:03p Low

Thu 3:14a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:58a Low

Wed 3:16p High

Wed 9:17p Low

Thu 3:26a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:40a Low

Wed 3:08p High

Wed 8:59p Low

Thu 3:18a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 7:19a High

Wed 12:50p Low

Wed 7:45p High

Thu 1:09a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 9:03a Low

Wed 3:31p High

Wed 9:23p Low

Thu 3:42a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 6:53a High

Wed 11:57a Low

Wed 7:19p High

Thu 12:16a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 9:58a Low

Wed 4:02p High

Wed 10:12p Low

Thu 4:16a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:51a Low

Wed 3:02p High

Wed 9:08p Low

Thu 3:14a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 9:27a Low

Wed 3:27p High

Wed 9:46p Low

Thu 3:42a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:56a Low

Wed 3:08p High

Wed 9:14p Low

Thu 3:22a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 9:58a Low

Wed 4:04p High

Wed 10:19p Low

Thu 4:17a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON

TODAY : S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning. A slight chance of showers early this morning. A slight chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT : W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt after midnight, then becoming N 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

THU : N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of rain.

THU NIGHT : E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI : E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of rain.

FRI NIGHT : N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of rain in the evening.

SAT : NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT : N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN : N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT : S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).