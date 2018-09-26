Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, September 26, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|76° - 84°
|Winds
|From the South
11 - 18 mph (Gust 25 mph)
9 - 16 knots (Gust 22 knots)
|Waves
|3 - 5 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|69° - 74°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:54am - 6:53pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 9:10a
|Low
Wed 3:40p
|High
Wed 9:29p
|Low
Thu 3:50a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 8:44a
|Low
Wed 3:04p
|High
Wed 9:03p
|Low
Thu 3:14a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 8:58a
|Low
Wed 3:16p
|High
Wed 9:17p
|Low
Thu 3:26a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 8:40a
|Low
Wed 3:08p
|High
Wed 8:59p
|Low
Thu 3:18a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 7:19a
|High
Wed 12:50p
|Low
Wed 7:45p
|High
Thu 1:09a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 9:03a
|Low
Wed 3:31p
|High
Wed 9:23p
|Low
Thu 3:42a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 6:53a
|High
Wed 11:57a
|Low
Wed 7:19p
|High
Thu 12:16a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 9:58a
|Low
Wed 4:02p
|High
Wed 10:12p
|Low
Thu 4:16a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 8:51a
|Low
Wed 3:02p
|High
Wed 9:08p
|Low
Thu 3:14a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 9:27a
|Low
Wed 3:27p
|High
Wed 9:46p
|Low
Thu 3:42a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 8:56a
|Low
Wed 3:08p
|High
Wed 9:14p
|Low
Thu 3:22a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 9:58a
|Low
Wed 4:04p
|High
Wed 10:19p
|Low
Thu 4:17a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON
TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning. A slight chance of showers early this morning. A slight chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.
TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt after midnight, then becoming N 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
THU: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of rain.
THU NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
FRI: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of rain.
FRI NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of rain in the evening.
SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).