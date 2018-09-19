Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, September 19, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|75° - 79°
|Winds
|From the North
10 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)
9 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|73° - 78°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:48am - 7:05pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 10:30a
|High
Wed 4:34p
|Low
Wed 11:12p
|High
Thu 5:08a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 9:54a
|High
Wed 4:08p
|Low
Wed 10:36p
|High
Thu 4:42a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:06a
|High
Wed 4:22p
|Low
Wed 10:48p
|High
Thu 4:56a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 9:58a
|High
Wed 4:04p
|Low
Wed 10:40p
|High
Thu 4:38a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 7:51a
|Low
Wed 2:35p
|High
Wed 8:14p
|Low
Thu 3:17a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 10:21a
|High
Wed 4:31p
|Low
Wed 11:05p
|High
Thu 5:06a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Wed 6:58a
|Low
Wed 2:09p
|High
Wed 7:21p
|Low
Thu 2:51a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 10:41a
|High
Wed 5:08p
|Low
Wed 11:35p
|High
Thu 5:41a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:03a
|High
Wed 4:27p
|Low
Wed 10:55p
|High
Thu 4:59a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 10:09a
|High
Wed 4:49p
|Low
Wed 11:12p
|High
Thu 5:06a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:04a
|High
Wed 4:46p
|Low
Wed 11:06p
|High
Thu 5:16a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 5:01a
|Low
Wed 10:58a
|High
Wed 5:25p
|Low
Wed 11:51p
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
THU: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
SAT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
SAT NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
